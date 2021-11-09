Loop Capital Increases Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $60.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

