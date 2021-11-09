Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Lordstown Motors to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Lordstown Motors to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RIDE opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.41. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $31.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

RIDE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lordstown Motors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Lordstown Motors worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

