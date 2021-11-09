Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.13. 860,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,448. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.