Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $239.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.96.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.30.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

