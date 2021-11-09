LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,353,732. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

MTD stock opened at $1,543.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,481.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,422.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 342.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

