LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

