LPL Financial LLC Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.16. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

