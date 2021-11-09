LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.72% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMM opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

