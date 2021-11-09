LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 219.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,454.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

