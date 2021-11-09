LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 75.56%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

