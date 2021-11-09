Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 103,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFT stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a current ratio of 57.28. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

