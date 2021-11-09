Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.26. 885,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.81.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
