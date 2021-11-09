Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.26. 885,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.81.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.