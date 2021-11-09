Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUN. CSFB decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.30 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,226. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.54 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

