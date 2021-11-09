Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.80

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 171662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

