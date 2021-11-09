M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Takes $21.03 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 201,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,031,000. Walker & Dunlop makes up approximately 3.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

WD stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.34. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,668. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.28. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

