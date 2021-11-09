M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 2,450 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $8,078,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 380,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $170.31. 132,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,532,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.