M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,280,000 after buying an additional 120,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.92. 9,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

