M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 17,425 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty accounts for 1.2% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.37% of Assured Guaranty worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

AGO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.95. 2,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

AGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

