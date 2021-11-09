M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,153,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,129,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,474,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,393. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55.

