M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 3,004 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,143,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $240.88. The stock had a trading volume of 763,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,833,040. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.58 and a 200-day moving average of $224.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

