M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.66 and its 200 day moving average is $240.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.18 and a twelve month high of $259.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.