MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.57.

MTSI opened at $74.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,893 shares of company stock worth $35,936,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

