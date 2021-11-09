Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,346,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 361,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 446,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of -0.26. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

