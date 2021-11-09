Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $1,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $5,547,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 158.7% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 58,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.57. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.24%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

