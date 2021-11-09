Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 5,290 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 732.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 750,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.