Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Belden were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 56,680.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDC opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

