Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of TPH opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.