Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.430-$4.430 EPS.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. 1,044,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,043. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.