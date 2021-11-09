Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.430-$4.430 EPS.
Shares of MMP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. 1,044,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,043. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.40.
Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
