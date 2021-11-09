Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.430-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.
NYSE:MMP traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $47.52. 1,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.40.
Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
