Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.430-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $47.52. 1,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.038 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

