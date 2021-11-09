Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. Barclays cut Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $85.25 on Monday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 41.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 116.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 57.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after purchasing an additional 262,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 69.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

