Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $7.37. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 7,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

