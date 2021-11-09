MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 9th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00075793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00078685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00099958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,913.79 or 0.99743173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,716.66 or 0.07030761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00020407 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

