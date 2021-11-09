Man Group plc Acquires 169,856 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,856 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.31% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 321,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 166,162 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $577,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 530.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 320.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.