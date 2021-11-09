Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,882 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.38% of Columbia Banking System worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

