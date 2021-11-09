Man Group plc Purchases 8,580 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,912,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 434.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,174 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 988.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 79,852 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SF opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

