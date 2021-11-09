Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

MNTX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,493. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 million, a PE ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manitex International stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.