Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
MNTX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,493. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 million, a PE ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $9.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
