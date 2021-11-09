ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Get ManTech International alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MANT. William Blair lowered shares of ManTech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $81.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ManTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.