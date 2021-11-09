Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRO. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -286.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

