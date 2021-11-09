MarketWise (MKTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The newsletter publisher reported ($14.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($15.27). The firm had revenue of $142.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. On average, analysts expect MarketWise to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Shares of MKTW opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

MKTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.