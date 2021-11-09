MarketWise (MKTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The newsletter publisher reported ($14.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($15.27). The firm had revenue of $142.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. On average, analysts expect MarketWise to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MKTW opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.97.
MarketWise Company Profile
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.