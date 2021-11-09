Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

NYSE:VAC traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,186. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

