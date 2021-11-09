Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Team by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Team by 11.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Team by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Team by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TISI opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $83.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

About Team

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

