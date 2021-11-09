Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $74,000 Investment in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 70.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth about $1,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLPR. Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

