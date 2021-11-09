Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Akerna at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KERN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Akerna by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Akerna alerts:

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 11,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akerna stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.52. Akerna Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Akerna Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.