Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. USD Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $166.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.03%.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

