Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. Equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

