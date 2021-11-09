Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Acquires C$32,310.00 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,686,560.

Shares of TSE:MRE traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.86. 1,204,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,430. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.31 and a 1-year high of C$16.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$872.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRE. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.38.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

