Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRE. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.38.

TSE:MRE traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.89. 1,041,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,663. The company has a market capitalization of C$875.20 million and a P/E ratio of 5.68. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$10.31 and a 12 month high of C$16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.56.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

