Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 229 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

GILD stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

