MasTec, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MasTec in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $5.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 524,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MasTec by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after buying an additional 331,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

