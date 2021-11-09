Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Reduced by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

NYSE:MA opened at $349.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.25 and its 200-day moving average is $362.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.38 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.